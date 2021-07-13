Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,415. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

