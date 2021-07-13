Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.38 on Friday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

