Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 1,046,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,266. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.