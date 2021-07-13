Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.90. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

