Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

XENE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

