Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $320.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $246.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,927 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

