Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.65 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $517.70 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.