Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $185.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $157.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $750.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $754.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $813.93 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.36. 6,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,693. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 257,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

