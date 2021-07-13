Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

GSBD opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.