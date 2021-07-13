Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

MIRM stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.43.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

