Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:SLAB) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:SLAB) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $1,056,480.00.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

