Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NYSE:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NYSE:TNDM) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $85,110.00. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,349,320.00.

TNDM opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

