Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $13,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period.

Shares of CHUY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.