Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $4.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $4.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $18.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,204. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

