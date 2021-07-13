Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

