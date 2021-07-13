Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.82 on Monday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $4,523,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 150.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

