Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 66.7% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 452,274 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.