Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 147.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 128,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

