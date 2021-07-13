Zacks Investment Research Lowers NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to Hold

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NCCGF stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

