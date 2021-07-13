Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Sell

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

