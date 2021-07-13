Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Hold

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

