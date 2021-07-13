Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

SSE stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

