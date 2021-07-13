Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,167. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $638,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 56.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

