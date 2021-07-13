Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $30.15 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.