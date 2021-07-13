ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Tops $212.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $212.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037165 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00261952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037035 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

