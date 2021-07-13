ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $212.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037165 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00261952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037035 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

