Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CFO Sells $336,966.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $336,966.00.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

