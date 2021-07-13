ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Sells $2,240,750.82 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto sold 111,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $2,240,750.82.
ZIP traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 404,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
ZipRecruiter Company Profile
