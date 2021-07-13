Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 77,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,985,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The stock has a market cap of $678.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
