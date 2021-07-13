Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 77,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,985,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a market cap of $678.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

