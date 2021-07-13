ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta Sells 275,670 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta sold 275,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $14,238,355.50.
ZI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.