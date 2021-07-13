ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta Sells 275,670 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta sold 275,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $14,238,355.50.

ZI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

