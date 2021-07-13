ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 195,021 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 195,021 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,337,147.75. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 105,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,457,989.62.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 145,499 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $7,683,802.19.

Shares of NYSE ZI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. 29,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

