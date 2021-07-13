Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00.

NYSE:ZS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,451. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $236.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

