Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00.
NYSE:ZS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,451. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $236.46.
About Zscaler
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.