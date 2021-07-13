Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Major Shareholder Ajay Mangal Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.54, for a total transaction of $33,081,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zscaler stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.45. 26,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,451. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

