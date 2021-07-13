ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.50 on Friday. ZTE has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

