Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $801,189.73 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $801,189.73.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,373. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.