Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $801,189.73 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NYSE:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $801,189.73.
Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,373. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
About Zumiez
