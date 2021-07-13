Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $$362.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $287.65 and a one year high of $547.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.25.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

