Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $401.75 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $450.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

