Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $14.61

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $15.10. Zynex shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 976 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

