-$0.05 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

DFFN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 10,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,795. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

