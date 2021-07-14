$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Kirby stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kirby by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kirby by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

