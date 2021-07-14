-$0.17 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.18. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

