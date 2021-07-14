$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,851. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

