$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

