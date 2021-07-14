$0.28 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $263,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

