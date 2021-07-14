$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MRVL) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

