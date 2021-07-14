$0.76 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

