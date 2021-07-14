$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

