$0.94 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Ross Stores posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 823.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.57. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

