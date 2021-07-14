$0.95 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.86. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

