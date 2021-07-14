$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NYSE:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NYSE:CENT) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.87. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 24,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $173,587.68. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.